Calcutta High Court 's directive on two BJP workers' autopsy

Calcutta High Court on Monday sought fresh opinion from experts on the deaths of two BJP supporters near Khejuri in East Midnapore, as it smelt foul play after going through the reports on the second post-mortem of the deceased.

A division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi directed the SSKM hospital to form another board of doctors to find the actual reasons for the death of the duo. The board's opinion will have to be submitted on September 18.

“It appears from the second post-mortem report submitted by the experts that one of the two persons had received at least 24 injuries to the body. There were multiple injuries to the body of the other victim. A fresh group of experts will examine the second report thoroughly and give their opinion about the nature of injury and cause of deaths,” Justice Basak remarked while delivering the order.

In July, Sudhir Chandra Paik, 65, and Sujit Das, 26, died during a cultural event held to observe a religious programme.

After the initial post-mortem, the police had announced that the duo had been electrocuted when a lamp post had fallen on them. The BJP declined to accept the police statement, and family members of the victims moved the high court, demanding fresh post-mortems and a CBI investigation.

After the incident, the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that the two had been murdered by Trinamool Congress workers. The division bench, however, handed over the case to the CID under the direct supervision of DIG CID.

After going through the CID probe report, the division bench then asked the SSKM hospital to set up a board of experts and conduct fresh post-mortems of the bodies.

Since the first and second post-mortem reports did not match completely, the court asked the police to submit the call lists of both the victims and the Khejuri police station.

“After scanning the second and the first post-mortem reports and other related documents submitted to the court, the division bench smelt foul play in the entire incident and the role of the police. So it sought fresh opinion about the cause of deaths," said a senior criminal lawyer, not connected to the case.