Calcutta High Court clears BJP’s Siliguri march

Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Bengal police to allow the BJP to hold a march to Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri, on July 21, while imposing certain conditions on the party to take out the procession.

The BJP had to move a petition in the court after the police and the administration denied permission to organise the rally on the day when the Trinamool Congress would hold its Martyrs' Day meeting in Calcutta.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Thursday issued the order, saying the police should permit the rally.

The court said not more than 10,000 people would be allowed in the rally. Also, it will start from Tinbatti More, a prominent crossing on Asian Highway 48 in the southern part of the city, and end at a ground in Chunabhati near Uttarkanya.

“The judge has also said the organisers will have to ensure that no untoward and unlawful incident will occur during the rally, and in such a case, they will be held responsible. He has also directed the administration to deploy an adequate police force to maintain peace during the rally,” said a source.

The rally, which will be organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was announced by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, over a slew of issues related to the Mamata Banerjee government, including corruption and the deterioration of law and order.

After the court order, the BJP sounded relieved.

“Thankful to the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court for permitting BJYM's #UttarKanyaCholo protest march and sabha at #Siliguri on July 21, 2025, and safeguarding the rights of the opposition to protest in West Bengal,” Indranil Khan, the state president of the BJYM, wrote on his X handle.

He said BJP workers would assemble at Tinbatti More at 11am and the march would end at the Chunabhati Ground.