Calcutta High Court asks for CAG report on misappropriation of funds at Burdwan University

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India was ordered by Calcutta High Court on Thursday to submit its report on the alleged misappropriation of funds at Burdwan University.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh also directed the university to inform the court about the steps it had taken on the scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint lodged by former assistant registrar of the university, Debmalya Ghosh, a case was registered at a Burdwan court in 2023. Alleging delay in prosecution by the Burdwan court, Ghosh moved the high court seeking its intervention.

Ghosh’s lawyer Shamim Ahmed told Justice Amrita Sinha that crores of rupees had been misappropriated at the university in the past few years.

Ahmed claimed neither the university nor the state higher education department had taken proper steps on the scam.

After hearing the parties, including the university, Justice Sinha handed over the case to the CBI. Since financial issues were involved, the judge also engaged the Enforcement Department (ED) and the Economic Offences wing of the state government in the case.

Since the jurisdiction of the judges changed, the case was assigned to Justice Ghosh. The ED in its report said approximately ₹2 crore had been misappropriated.

The report also said the ED was finding out how the irregularity happened.

When the case came up for hearing before Ghosh on Thursday, he directed the CAG to submit its report. The case will be heard after three weeks.