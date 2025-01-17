Calcutta HC asks Bengal’s chief secretary and health secretary to submit report on Ringer’s lactate

A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked Bengal’s chief secretary and health secretary to submit a report on the use of Ringer’s lactate in state healthcare institutions.

The intravenous fluid has been embroiled in controversy following the death of a woman after childbirth and the illness of at least three new mothers it was administered to.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam, was hearing a batch of three PILs seeking judicial intervention in the case.

The report has to be submitted by January 30, the next date of hearing.

The state procured 33,000 bottles of Ringer’s lactate, advocate-general Kishore Datta told the bench. “The particular company has supplied Ringer’s in three different batches. A total of 33,000 bottles were procured,” he said.

Samples of the fluid have been sent for testing, he added.

“One person died and three other victims are under treatment. Tests are being conducted in the state laboratory and at an NABL-accredited lab in Mumbai.”

The chief justice asked Datta whether the state had issued a notice to the manufacturer.

Datta said the state has sent several notices to the company. “The issue is not confined within the state’s domain. The state and the Central Drugs Laboratory are jointly monitoring the case,” he said.

Phiroze Edulji, the counsel appearing for one of the three petitioners, alleged that the state “should have been more cautious in the matter much earlier”.

“In 2015, a government hospital doctor... had first raised his voice in the issue and claimed that the lactate supplied in the hospital was causing trouble to patients. No action was taken. Moreover, the doctor had to quit,” he alleged.

“The Karnataka government has already blacklisted 22 suppliers. Why is the state (Bengal) government not active enough,” he asked.

The chief justice said: “The chief secretary (of Bengal) will have to inform the court about the steps the Karnataka government has taken against 22 blacklisted companies.”

He said the concerned companies “will also have the liberty to come to the court and share their views on the issue”.

“Even a single death is not desirable. But the state has already taken steps in the matter,” the chief justice said.