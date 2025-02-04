Calcutta exhibition displays 50 years of iconic moments captured by photojournalists

An eclectic mix of rare pictures, clicked by some of the best photojournalists in Calcutta over the past 50 years or so, is up for display at an exhibition at the heart of the city.

Organised by the Calcutta Photo Journalists’ Association, the exhibition — along the footpath at Esplanade East — is aimed at showcasing some of the rare moments.

“The theme of the exhibition is, ‘where the pictures are fearless’.... We have put up about 254 rare pictures and the exhibition will continue till Tuesday evening. We had also organised a competition of amateur photographers to encourage photography among ordinary citizens,” said Pintu Pradhan, one of the organisers.

According to him, the response has been ‘phenomenal’ as thousands of people have been visiting the exhibition everyday.

Some rare clicks show actress Suchitra Sen posing for her voter card, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sharing a smiling moment with former Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu and chief minister Mamata Banerjee with her nephew Abhishek, in shorts, at her Kalighat home.

‘We will expand the scale and the scope of the exhibition next year,’ said Pradhan.

Power minister Aroop Biswas inaugurated the exhibition onFebruary 1.