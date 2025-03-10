Calcutta: Elgin Road resident arrested for rape at city hotel

A 59-year old resident of Bhowanipore was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 21-year old woman at a city hotel.

On Friday evening, the accused Kirti Kumar Mehta took the victim to the hotel on the pretext of offering her a job where he threatened and then forced himself on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday.

The victim, who works at a pub, had come from Delhi looking for a better paying job in the city. According to the Kolkata Police, the accused met the victim at her workplace which he often visited. He had promised to get her a better job.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim at the Bhowanipore police station, the accused, a resident of Elgin Road, was arrested Sunday.

“The victim came from Delhi and was looking for a better job when she met the accused who had offered to help her,” said a senior police officer.