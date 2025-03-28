Bullets fly on Arjun turf during clash with Trinamul Congress MLA Somnath Shyam

Tensions between BJP leader Arjun Singh and Trinamul Congress MLA Somnath Shyam escalated dangerously late Wednesday night, plunging the Bhatpara-Jagaddal area into violence.

Despite sporadic incidents of political violence and murders in recent years, the latest incident — marked by incidents of firing and bombing — has left residents terrified and raised serious concerns about the stability of the Barrackpore jute belt, especially with the next Assembly elections looming large.

The fresh violence reportedly stemmed from a clash between two groups of Meghna Jute Mill workers, loyal to Singh and Shyam respectively, which led to an exchange of gunfire around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Arjun Singh alleged that Namit Singh, son of local Trinamul councillor Sunita Singh, fired in the presence of the police, prompting retaliation from rival workers.

However, TMC MLA Somnath Shyam dismissed this claim, instead accusing Arjun of firing at Namit, who allegedly suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Namit was initially taken to Bhatpara State General Hospital before being shifted to Sagore Dutta Medical College & Hospital near Calcutta.

Arjun filed a complaint through email but Trinamul workers lodged a counter complaint against him at Jagaddal police station. Police have so far arrested two persons in the case directly being monitored by Barrackpore commissioner Ajay Thakur.

Beginning the probe, the police issued summons to Singh, asking him to appear for questioning. However, Singh did not comply and instead announced he would move Calcutta High Court.

BJP leadership termed the summon a conspiracy to arrest Singh. Party leader Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to meet Singh at his home and to discuss the strategy late on Thursday night, BJP insider said.

Violence continued into Thursday, with multiple reports of bombing incidents across the area. Local residents, speaking anonymously, described the atmosphere as one of fear and chaos. "We are living in constant fear. It feels like a war zone," said one resident.

Shyam strongly criticised Arjun’s alleged role in the violence, accusing him of deliberately destabilising the region. "Arjun Singh is acting fake. He is trying to create chaos and disturb the peace for his own political gains. The people of Bhatpara will not tolerate this," he stated.

Speaking to reporters, Arjun said, "First, the police summoned me to appear in the morning, then sent a second notice directing me to appear by 2pm. It is clear how the police are working as slaves of the ruling party.

"His political rival, Shyam, countered these claims, stating, "Arjun fired at least five rounds. He fired while avoiding the CCTV camera."

Arjun dismissed these allegations outright.

"This is absurd… Whoever is saying this is speaking rubbish. A wrong FIR has been filed against me. Everyone had already left when I arrived at the spot," he asserted.

The FIR filed against Arjun alleged that he was accompanied by 25 associates who opened fire on Namit.

Shyam later told the media: "Arjun’s firing has been captured on CCTV camera. Police have obtained the footage, which shows a person with a firearm standing beside Arjun, later handing it over to him. Arjun then fired, injuring Saddam Ansari, our party activist. Yet, he continues to put on a drama. Those inside the mill also saw him fire.

"The Bhatpara-Jagaddal belt has a long and troubled history of political violence, largely due to the fierce rivalry between the BJP and the TMC for control over the jute mill-dominated region.

This latest surge in violence has only deepened the already fraught relations between the two parties, with both sides blaming each other for instigating unrest.

The upcoming assembly elections have further heightened political tensions, with both parties desperate to establish dominance in the strategically crucial Barrackpore region. Arjun, known for his strong-armed tactics and significant clout in the area, has played a key role in the BJP’s efforts to consolidate its presence. The TMC, determined to maintain its stronghold, is pushing back aggressively.

The Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency—comprising areas such as Kankinara, Bhatpara, Titagarh, Jagaddal, Kanchrapara, Garulia, Bijpur, and Amdanga — has been a flashpoint of violence since May 23, 2019.

At least seven people lost their lives in clashes between TMC and BJP workers after Arjun Singh defected from the ruling party and won the Lok Sabha election.

The region remained volatile for over a year, as the TMC, initially rattled by Singh’s defection, sought to regain its control while Singh fiercely resisted their advances, leading to recurring clashes.

On May 22, 2022, Singh rejoined the TMC, triggering an internal power struggle, with figures like Somnath Shyam and Partha Bhowmik openly opposing him.

On March 15, 2024, he went back to the BJP after not getting a TMC ticket to contest the Lok Sabha.

In recent years, this rivalry has claimed over a dozen lives, the most recent being the murder of TMC leader Ashok Shaw, who was shot dead in Bhatpara on November 13 last year during the assembly by-election in neighboring Naihati. Trinamool alleged Arjun's role in the murder.

The police have deployed additional forces in an attempt to restore order. However, the situation remains highly volatile. Ganesh Biswas, the deputy commissioner (north) of Barrackpore police commissionerate, stated: "On Wednesday night, after receiving reports of a worker being assaulted inside Meghna Jute Mill, his acquaintances attempted to enter the premises. During this time, former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, along with his security guard and several others, allegedly stormed towards the mill, wielding sticks."

"It is further alleged that multiple rounds of firing occurred, during which Md Saddam, alias Moinuddin, suffered a bullet wound to his leg and a head injury from a stick attack. Empty cartridges were recovered from the scene. A notice has been issued to Arjun Singh under the relevant legal provisions. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing with raids being conducted to apprehend other accused persons," Biswas said.