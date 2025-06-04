Boy hung upside down, beaten up at factory after false charge of mobile phone theft

A 14-year-old boy from Chogharia village in North Dinajpur district was reportedly hung upside down, beaten and given electric shocks for three days at a jeans washing factory in Maheshtala near Calcutta after being falsely accused of stealing a mobile phone.

A video of the incident circulated widely on social media. A police complaint has been filed.

The video has triggered outrage and there are demands for action against the culprits.

Samsad Ali had been working, along with his brother Ansar Ali, 17, in the jeans washing factory in Ward 8 of Maheshtala municipality under the jurisdiction of Rabindranagar police station in South 24-Parganas.

The siblings were reportedly sent to work at the factory about a month and a half ago by their father, Dil Mohammad, because of financial hardship.

According to the family, the boys were recruited by Shahensha, who owns the factory and belongs to the neighbouring Chogharia village.

“As Eid approached, Dil Mohammad contacted Shahensha to request an advance payment for his sons’ work. Instead of sending money or returning the boys home, the factory owner allegedly accused Samsad of mobile phone theft and subjected him to brutal physical abuse,” alleged a family member.

“They hung him upside down with a belt and beat him continuously for three days. He was even given electric shocks,” alleged Dil Mohammad.

The father said that the video of the torture soon reached some people in their village.

After the video surfaced, the family approached the Patagoda outpost under the jurisdiction of the Islampur police station and demanded that their sons be brought back safely.

A family member of the accused factory owner has denied all allegations, claiming there was no physical abuse and that the matter was limited to a verbal scolding.

The police said they received a formal complaint, and the investigation started.

“We are aware of the incident. The factory is currently shut and the owner is absconding. A formal complaint has been lodged, and legal action will follow under appropriate sections,” a senior officer of Rabindranagar police station said.