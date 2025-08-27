Boy child obsession: Angry at birth of daughter, father 'kills' three-and-a-half-month-old infant

Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly killed his three-and-a-half-month-old daughter by smothering her with a pillow at his home in Prakashnagar, a locality in the city.

Accused Rahul Mahato’s wife Priyanka handed him over to the police.

Priyanka discovered the baby lying motionless in the morning. The infant, named Amrita Mahato, was rushed to Siliguri district hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. The medical team confirmed that the baby had been suffocated.

Police sources said that Rahul had threatened to kill his daughter ever since her birth as he was unhappy that she was a girl and not a boy.

“Neighbours and family members reported that frequent quarrels erupted in the household following the girl child’s birth. Allegedly, the father expressed his displeasure over having a girl child,” said a police source.

Priyanka told the police that Amrita was normal on Monday night.

“On Tuesday morning, I found my daughter unconscious. I immediately rushed my child to the hospital with the help of neighbours. Rahul accompanied us and pretended to grieve,” she said.

“But my suspicions arose after doctors revealed the cause of death. I immediately confronted my husband in the hospital and asked policemen posted there to restrain him,” she added.

Cops on duty detained him. Soon, a team reached and took him into custody. Later, Priyanka filed a complaint with Bhaktinagar police.

The incident caused widespread anger in the neighbourhood. Neighbours have demanded strict punishment for Rahul.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered based on the complaint. Probe has started,” said a police officer.