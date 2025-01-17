Bongaon police district unveils portal 'My FIR Status' to track FIRs, monitor probe progress

The Bongaon police district has unveiled a dedicated portal titled “My FIR Status” to enhance transparency and streamline public and law enforcement communication.

The platform allows complainants to register using their mobile phone numbers to track the status of their first information reports (FIRs) and monitor the progress

in probes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinesh Kumar, superintendent of police, Bongaon police district, said the portal eliminated the need for complainants to physically visit police stations to inquire about their cases. The system facilitates direct interaction between complainants and investigating officers, enabling users to provide comments and observations regarding their cases.

“This initiative not only ensures transparency in investigations but also fosters trust between the public and the police,” said Kumar.

Questions are always raised regarding the treatment of complainants at police stations. Instances of harassment during the complaint registration process and allegations of misbehaviour by investigating officers have often marred public perception of the police.

Acknowledging these challenges, the SP introduced this initiative to bridge the gap. He formally launched the portal My FIR Status, (https://www.myfirstatusbpd.com), which will serve all police stations in the Bongaon police district.

Once the portal is accessed, it will seek the mobile phone number, FIR number, FIR date and police station name to access the required FIR and all allied

information.

Explaining the portal’s functionality, a senior police officer said: “Previously, individuals faced significant difficulties in filing complaints and following up on their progress. Now, registering a mobile number with the portal will provide all necessary updates. Complainants can log in and monitor the progress of their complaints without needing to visit the police station.”

The portal also allows users to share their opinions and, if needed, communicate directly with investigating officers.

Speaking at the launch event on Tuesday, Kumar said: “This portal has been designed to bring transparency to police operations. We aim to keep the investigation progress open to complainants. Using their registered mobile numbers, complainants can access the portal, track updates, share their opinions, and contact the investigating officer if necessary.”

Police sources highlighted that the My FIR Status initiative is the first of its kind in Bengal and is expected to restore public confidence in the police.

The innovative approach by the Bongaon police district aims to modernise policing practices, reduce public grievances, and establish a transparent system for handling complaints. This step is likely to set a precedent for similar initiatives across the state, a senior police officer in Calcutta said.