BJP’s minority reality: Polls near, Suvendu Adhikari reaches out to ‘Indian Muslims’

Suvendu Adhikari, one of the most prominent faces of the BJP in Bengal, adopted a twin strategy on Friday — invoking religious polarisation to consolidate Hindu votes in South Dinajpur and Malda and simultaneously attempting to reassure Indian Muslims that they were distinct from “infiltrators.”

At a public meeting in Gangarampur, South Dinajpur, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said: “Whenever I speak, minorities think I may say something against them. But I never said we don’t want Muslim votes. It’s just that we don’t usually get them. Narendra Modi has worked for everyone’s development, and Indian Muslims have nothing to fear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments carry significance as both South Dinajpur and Malda share borders with Bangladesh and have substantial minority populations — around 27 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.

Later in the day, at another rally in Gazole, Malda, in the Assembly sought to differentiate between Indian Muslims and “infiltrators”.

“Rohingya refugees and infiltrators from Bangladesh will be removed from the electoral rolls. Nearly a crore such voters will be identified, and 90 per cent of them vote for Trinamool,” he claimed.

Political observers noted that Adhikari’s remarks indicate the BJP’s dual approach—reaching out to the minority community and consolidating Hindu support in districts with significant Muslim populations.

“Given the demography of Malda and nearby districts, the BJP appears eager to strengthen its Hindu vote base. Such consolidation helped the party win the Malda Uttar Lok Sabha seat twice and four of the district’s 12 Assembly seats in 2021. This time, it aims to increase the tally,” said a political analyst in Malda.

Ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Adhikari sought to allay fears. “Trinamool is trying to divide Hindus. Earlier, it provoked unrest over the CAA. The SIR has frightened them. We want to assure that those who arrived in India till December 31, 2024, can visit the citizenship camps our party will organise in all blocks. They should not be worried," he said.

Adhikari urged BJP supporters to form “Hindu Adhikar Raksha Committees” in every locality “to protect the rights of Hindus and ensure the unhindered practice of their religion".

Adhikari also said creating jobs was not possible till a government led by Mamata Banerjee ruled Bengal. "The need of the hour is to defeat Mamata Banerjee and throw out the Trinamool Congress government," he said.

Political observers said that having realised that polarisation was not enough to reach the magic figure to rule Bengal, Adhikari simultaneously raised the job issue.

In Gangarampur, the BJP held its rally at a local stadium despite not receiving permission from the district administration and police, sources said. While the stadium authorities reportedly approved, there was no clearance from the administration.

At the same event, Union minister and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar challenged the administration, claiming the BJP was capable of “bringing the police to a standstill” if it wished. "The BJP does not care about police permission. We will continue to hold such meetings even if permission is denied,” he said.

Senior police officers declined comments.