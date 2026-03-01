BJP Yatra to kick off from 4 districts today, Nitin Nabin in Cooch Behar

One of the nine rallies as part of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra will kick off from the Raasmela Ground in Cooch Behar on Sunday.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is expected to attend the inaugural meeting here, along with other leaders. He will land at the Cooch Behar airport on Sunday afternoon.

“We had sought permission for the rally from the administration on February 19, but when it was denied, we were compelled to approach Calcutta High Court. The meeting will be held according to the instructions of the court. The Trinamool Congress government is afraid of the Opposition, which is why permission was initially refused,” Cooch Behar district BJP president Abhijit Barman said.

The BJP has announced the Parivartan Yatra, which will kick off with nine rallies in different districts on March 1 and 2, for a regime change in Bengal.

On Sunday, four rallies will begin from Cooch Behar, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Kulti in West Burdwan, and Garbeta in West Midnapore.

The remaining five yatras will commence on March 2 from Islampur in North Dinajpur, Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas, Hasan in Birbhum, Mathurapur in South 24-Parganas, and Amta in Howrah.

Sunday’s turnout is likely to be closely watched as an indicator of the BJP’s organisational strength in Cooch Behar, a district where it has performed well in the 2021 Assembly elections.

According to the BJP’s roadmap, the Parivartan Yatra will feature decorated tableaux covering an average of 100km every day. Each procession will include one main tableau, eight promotional vehicles and a motorcycle rally. The party aims to cover nearly 5,000km and reach over one crore people across the state, said sources.

Following the court’s nod, work for building a dais and a hangar began on the Raasmela Ground on Friday evening. The state and district BJP leaders visited the site several times to check out the progress of the work.

In the run-up to the yatra, the youth front of the BJP organised a motorcycle rally in Cooch Behar town on Saturday.

“We are expecting a huge turnout of people who would reach here to hear our new national president,” Barman said.