BJP stokes fear of 'threat to Hindus', links Pahalgam attack to Murshidabad unrest

The Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday left no stone unturned to find some way to link Tuesday's militant attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam with the recent unrest in Murshidabad’s Samserganj, as part of its intensified communal narrative about the alleged victimisation of Hindus under the Mamata Banerjee regime.

The party announced a motorbike rally from Calcutta to Murshidabad's Dhulian within a week to raise awareness among the majority community about what the saffron camp claims is the growing threat of radical activities.

“The situation in Bengal is more horrifying than in Kashmir, and we believe the future of Bengali Hindus is in danger. Therefore, our Yuva Morcha will organise a procession titled ‘Murshidabad Cholo (March to Murshidabad)’, during which BJP workers on hundreds of motorbikes will ride from Calcutta to the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad,” claimed Jagannath Chattopadhyay, a BJP state general secretary.

“In Murshidabad, houses belonging to Hindus were specifically targeted and attacked by radical forces, resulting in the deaths of several Hindus,” he said, adding that the exact dates of the rally would be announced soon.

BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar, who visited Purulia’s Jhalda to meet the grieving family of Manish Ranjan Mishra — one of the three victims from Bengal killed in the Pahalgam terror attack — claimed that the situation in Bengal mirrored that of the Valley.

“You saw how Hindu people were killed in Murshidabad. Their properties were set on fire. Even today, a Hindu youth in Malda’s Englishbazar was killed by radical groups,” said Majumdar.

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation following the terror attack in the Valley.

“The border is under the jurisdiction of the Union home ministry, and it is unfortunate that there was no security for the tourists. How did militants cross the border, kill 26 people and leave the area unharmed? Why shouldn’t Union home minister Amit Shah resign if it is proven that there were lapses from his ministry?” asked Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.