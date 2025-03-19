BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly after being stopped discussing about Holi 'violence'

BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by the saffron camp with communal overtones.

The motion condemned alleged incidents of violence during Holi celebrations in parts of the state. Opposition chief whip Shankar Ghosh placed the motion after he was granted permission to read out the first few paras.

Speaker Banerjee said certain other references and contents were "not appropriate" for discussion on the floor of the House. On behalf of the Treasury benches, finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya condemned the divisive attempts by the BJP.

After 30-odd BJP legislators walked out of the House, the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, spoke to journalists outside the Assembly, demanding the chief minister's immediate statement on the alleged incidents of violence during Holi.

"(Speaker Banerjee) censors the word 'Hindutva' from an adjournment motion. Why? Is the word 'Hindutva' unconstitutional or unparliamentary? How can he edit and erase the word 'Hindutva'? He is anti-Hindu. His party is anti-Hindu. He is misusing his position to corner the Hindutvavadi legislators by stifling our voices," said Adhikari.

"We won't back out. We will keep raising our voice and make him listen to the 'Hindutva' word he so detests," he added.

Adhikari also said the BJP legislature party would organise a rally in Baruipur Paschim — Speaker Banerjee's Assembly constituency — on Wednesday to protest against his "dictatorial mindset" in the House.

The Nandigram MLA said later that attempts to hinder processions — he claimed 20,000-plus marches involving over one crore Hindus across the state would be conducted — for Ram Navami next month would be fiercely resisted by the saffron camp.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of appeasing a particular community, Adhikari claimed her days as chief minister were numbered. "Ultimately, Hindus will rule Hindustan... those who work in favour of Hindus will rule Bengal," said Adhikari.

"If all Hindus unite, Trinamool will be decimated," he added.

The Trinamool Congres, not long after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament on Tuesday, issued a statement on X.

"PM @narendramodi preaches about "Anekta Mein Ekta" in the Parliament. Meanwhile, his loyal foot soldiers @SuvenduWB, @ amitmalviya, and @DrSukantaBJP are out there fanning the flames of communal hatred in Bengal," wrote Trinamool Congress.

"Such commitment to unity! The hypocrisy is exhausting!" it added.