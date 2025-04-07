BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari lays foundation stone of Ram temple in Nandigram

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple in his constituency Nandigram, famed for the fierce land movement against the then Left Front government — a movement that played a pivotal role in bringing Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011.

Adhikari, on the occasion of Ram Navami, participated in a massive rally followed by the temple foundation-laying ceremony at Sonachura village. He stated that the united Hindus would oust Mamata Banerjee from power in Bengal, just as the BJP had triumphed in Delhi.

This move by the leader of the Opposition came 24 days ahead of Mamata Banerjee's scheduled inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, around 80km from the site, on April 30. The two spots fall in the same district, East Midnapore.

A district official commented that politics seemed to be temple-driven in East Midnapore, the stronghold of the Adhikaris. "Mamata Banerjee has built the Jagannath Temple in the style of Puri's famous shrine, and now, Adhikari plans to build the Ram temple in the style of Ayodhya’s. It seems like a political contest to woo the Hindu majority voters in the district ahead of next year's Assembly polls,” he said.

Mamata has already announced plans to inaugurate the Jagannath Temple in Digha on April 30 amid much fanfare. The ruling TMC believes that, as Bengalis have a deep connection with Puri and its iconic shrine, the temple could help the party reap political dividends ahead of the 2026 polls, especially as the BJP continues its efforts to consolidate Hindu votes.

Adhikari, a former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, who joined the BJP in December 2020, defeated her narrowly from Nandigram.

The TMC has alleged that Adhikari, for the temple, chose a plot of land in Sonachura originally intended for a hospital in memory of the Nandigram martyrs. At least seven people were killed here in police firing during the 2007 land movement.

“We don’t have any issue with the temple. But the land where he plans to build it was supposed to be used for a hospital in memory of the Nandigram martyrs. He is using the area to push divisive politics,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Adhikari said: "I have arranged the land for the temple, and it will be built very soon."