BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'hating Hindus' for not visiting violence-hit areas in Murshidabad

The BJP on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she has not yet visited violence-hit areas in Murshidabad as she “hates” Hindus.

It also flayed the CPI (M), saying the Left party has not yet recognised two of those killed in the violence as its workers because they were Hindus.

“She hates Hindus,” BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference here at the party headquarters when he was asked about Banerjee not visiting Murshidabad, where violence broke out during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Had such atrocities been carried out against “Muslim brothers”, Banerjee would have been agitating and camping there, he charged.

Patra said, “Those who were killed in the violence were communist party workers. Neither the communist party nor Mamata Banerjee is owning them. Their only fault is that their names are Hargobind and Chandan.” Three people were killed and several others injured, while numerous properties were vandalised during the protests.

