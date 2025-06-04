Birbhum police initiate probe into leak of Anubrata Mondal-Bolpur IC conversation

Birbhum police have initiated a probe to find out how the call recording of the purported conversation between the Bolpur inspector-in-charge (IC) and Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who allegedly abused the cop and his family members verbally, was leaked.

A source said the police were simultaneously investigating corruption charges levelled by TMC leaders against IC Liton Halder. A senior police officer was assigned to investigate the IC’s role in the audio clip leak as well as other allegations against him.

However, a police source clarified that the probe was internal and not departmental. A department inquiry is initiated against a police officer when serious charges crop up against him or her.

Asked about the probe into the allegations against Halder, Birbhum police chief Amandeep said: “It is being inquired into.”

Since the purported conversation between the foul-mouthed Mondal and Halder was widely shared on social media, several TMC leaders privately asked who had leaked the audio clip.

Given that the conversation was between only two individuals, TMC leaders pointed to the IC’s possible involvement.

“What Anubrata Mondal did is unacceptable to anyone. The party has already taken action, and a police case has begun. It’s obvious that Mondal wouldn’t leak the clip and it must have been the IC,” said a TMC leader in Calcutta.

“If the investigation proves that the IC leaked the clip, a genuine question arises: did he take permission from his superiors? Let the police find out,” he added.

While allegedly abusing the IC, Mondal also said that he knew that the cop had been recording the conversation.

Following the initiation of the probe against Halder, members of the police fraternity wondered whether Mondal would face any consequences at all for his behaviour towards a police officer. Mondal has already skipped two summonses and is awaiting a third.

“We don’t know whether any action will be taken against the leader who has attacked the police multiple times and has always been let off. We fear this will be the same again,” said a police officer.

BJP workers clash

Two groups of BJP workers who had gathered near Calcutta’s Karunamoyee to demand Mondal’s arrest got into a scuffle among themselves over who would lead the demonstration. A BJP source said the clash took place between two factions of the party from Bidhannagar.