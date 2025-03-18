BGPM-backed tea union demands 20% bonus; Trinamul's hill ally jumps on protest bandwagon

The tea trade union affiliated to the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), the party headed by Anit Thapa, submitted memorandums addressed to two associations of tea planters, seeking immediate payment of last year’s “due” festive bonus and speedy implementation of the minimum wage rate in north Bengal’s tea industry.

A delegation of the Hill Terai Dooars Plantation Workers’ Union (HTDPWU), backed by the BGPM — an ally of Trinamool — submitted an eight-point charter to the Darjeeling Tea Association and the Darjeeling branch of the Indian Tea Association.

“We have urged planters to take steps and resolve certain pertinent issues of tea workers. They should immediately disburse the due bonus of 4 per cent and take initiatives to finalise and implement the minimum wage rate,” said J.B. Tamang, the HTDPWU president.

In 2024, ahead of Durga Puja, the planters and the trade unions had failed to reach a consensus over the bonus rate. Workers wanted 20 per cent bonus, but planters refused, saying they couldn’t afford to. Workers struck work, prompting the state government to advise the planters to pay bonus at 16 per cent rate.

The tea trade unions insisted on 20 per cent. “We want the management to immediately disburse the remaining 4 per cent bonus,” said a trade union leader.

This year, ever since the new season for tea production commenced, there have been problems in hill tea estates with several workers abstaining from duty over the bonus and other issues.

The situation has affected production of the premium first-flush tea and even led to the closure of some gardens.

Bonus apart, some trade unions have sought that tea planters should fix the rate of bonus to be paid this year.

In the memorandum, the HTDPWU has referred to other issues such as payment of retirement benefits to workers in due time, ensuring regular provident fund deposits and timely payment of daily wage.

As of now, a tea worker in Bengal gets ₹250 as daily wage.

Political veterans in the hills pointed out that this is the first time that the BGPM’s trade union has come out in the open to flag these demands.

“Unlike most tea trade unions, they were silent so far. Their sudden move hints that the BGPM does not want to lose its support base in the tea belt,” said a political observer.

He pointed out that Thapa’s party is in power in the GTA and almost all the rural bodies across the hills.

“As other political parties and trade unions are vocal on these issues, it is evident that that pressure was on the BGPM. The Assembly polls are due in a year and the party wants to drive home the point that it is sincerely taking up tea worker issues,” he added.