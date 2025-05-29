Bengal's participation in Viksit Bharat essential: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Alipurduar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bengal’s participation in Viksit Bharat is expected and essential.

Modi is in Alipurduar to inaugurate several projects including gas pipeline service. He will address a public meeting later in the day.

“This is not just pipeline service. It is an example of the government’s doorstep delivery of services,” said Modi. “We are moving fast towards a gas-based economy.”

He said from 66 districts covered under gas pipeline service in 2014, it has now spread to over 550 districts.

“People are getting healthier using pipeline service and at the same time going easy on their pockets,” he said.

Addressing a gathering, Modi said, “Today, when India is moving towards becoming a 'Viksit Rashtra' (developed nation), Bengal's participation in this process is both expected and essential. With this intention, the central government is continuously giving new impetus to infrastructure, innovation and investment here.”

Describing the region’s unique geographical and cultural heritage, Modi said, “This land of Alipurduar is not only connected by borders but also by cultures. On one side is the border of Bhutan, and on the other side is the greetings of Assam. On one side, there is the beauty of Jalpaiguri, on the other side there is the pride of Cooch Behar.” The city gas distribution project highlights the Centre's commitment to strengthening the region's clean energy infrastructure, he added.