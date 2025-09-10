MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal tourists stranded in violence-hit Nepal to be brought back in couple of days: Mamata Banerjee

Referring to the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee appeals to people to speak more in Bengali without any fear

PTI Published 10.09.25, 03:23 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI picture

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said efforts are underway to bring back Bengal tourists, who have been stranded in violence-hit Nepal, in the next couple of days.

He also urged them not to panic and said her administration is monitoring the situation.

"I will appeal to the tourists stranded in Nepal not to panic. We will bring them back in a couple of days," Banerjee said while speaking at a public distribution programme in Jalpaiguri.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising that has set Nepal on fire literally and politically.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

Referring to the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee appealed to people to speak more in Bengali without any fear.

"I face insults daily because I want Bengal's development," Banerjee claimed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Nepal Protests Mamata Banerjee
