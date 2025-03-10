MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal tops in MSME manufacturing industries in India, says chief minsiter Mamata Banerjee

The state has also recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country

PTI Published 10.03.25, 02:57 PM
Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee. PTI picture.

West Bengal topped the list in MSME manufacturing industries and also recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Citing the recently published findings of the 'Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises' conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Banerjee highlighted Bengal’s outstanding performance in multiple sectors.

"Happy to share that the recently published findings of the ‘Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises’ conducted by the National Statistics Office, Government of India, once again establish Bengal’s top position in MSME manufacturing industries and, simultaneously, our women’s wonderful performance there," Banerjee posted on X.

The state recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country, at 36.4 per cent, she said.

Banerjee added that the state has emerged as the leader in workers engaged in 'Manufacturing Enterprises,' contributing 13.81 per cent.

"At the all-India level, West Bengal shares the maximum percentage of ‘Manufacturing’ enterprises (16.02 per cent) and ‘Other Service’ enterprises (13.09 per cent). The state boasts the highest percentage (36.4 per cent) of female-headed establishments in India," she wrote.

Additionally, the state leads in women workforce participation in Unincorporated Sector Enterprises, with 12.73 per cent of the total female workers in this sector coming from the state, the CM added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

