MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Bengal to discuss flash floods and debris issues with Bhutan in upcoming talks

The issues will be discussed at a meeting scheduled for January 30 and 31 at a private resort in Chalsa, Jalpaiguri district

Our Correspondent Published 28.01.25, 11:41 AM
Boulders and debris on the bed of the Reti-Sukriti river in Banarhat block of Jalpaiguri district. The river originates from Bhutan.

Boulders and debris on the bed of the Reti-Sukriti river in Banarhat block of Jalpaiguri district. The river originates from Bhutan. Biplab Basak

The Bengal government is slated to take up with Bhutan the issues of flash floods and the deposit of huge amounts of debris caused by rivers which originate from the Himalayan kingdom and flow to the state.

The issues will be discussed at a meeting scheduled for January 30 and 31 at a private resort in Chalsa, Jalpaiguri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anup Agarwal, the divisional commissioner of Jalpaiguri, will lead the Bengal delegation which will also comprise officials from the districts of Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar that share the border with Bhutan.

Sources said the Indian delegation would flag the issues of flash floods and huge debris deposits in the Dooars by the rivers that descend from Bhutan.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on many occasions expressed her concern over those issues. Last year, the state government passed a resolution in the Assembly to demand the formation of a joint river commission with Bhutan.

“The delegation will demand an advanced alert system so that we can take precautions to mitigate the damage in Bengal. Flash floods damage hundreds of acres of tea plantations and agricultural fields in the Dooars,” said a source.

During the monsoon, the Bhutan rivers carry huge debris like boulders, pebbles and sand. “The debris is deposited on the riverbeds and gradually, the rivers lose the capacity to hold water. Even during normal rainfall, the water spills over the banks and floods the adjoining areas,” the source said.

Amitangshu Chakraborty, the principal adviser to
the Indian Tea Planters’ Association, said the Bhutan rivers carried dolomite dust which damaged tea bushes.
“We hope the issue will be raised at the ensuing meeting,”
he said.

Senior police officers said they had seized foreign liquor, petroleum fuels and some contraband items which had been smuggled into the three Bengal districts from Bhutan in recent months.

“We will take up such issues at the talks and emphasise the need to share information between Bhutan and Bengal and work in coordination,” said a police officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Jalpaiguri Debris
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says PM Modi will 'do what is right' on illegal immigrants; likely to visit US soon

The prime minister's trip to the US, the first under Trump 2.0 was finalised during the call
Saif Ali Khan
Quote left Quote right

The police detained my son without verifying his identity. This mistake has ruined his life

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT