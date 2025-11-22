Bengal SIR exercise: Intruders changed demography, BJP tells Election Commission

Bengal BJP leaders on Friday submitted a document to Election Commission officials, claiming that infiltrators' names had made it into the electoral roll, changing the demography of several constituencies, and demanded that all those names be deleted during the SIR exercise.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition, submitted the document to deputy chief election commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Bengal chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have informed the Election Commission about the demographic change in Bengal. We told them how infiltrators made it into the electoral rolls with the active support of the Trinamool Congress government and demanded that their names be omitted from the voters' list of the state," Adhikari said after the meeting with Bharti that lasted 40 minutes.

According to the document, which was prepared by the BJP and submitted to the EC, the saffron camp pointed out that Bengal witnessed an 84.1 per cent growth in the total number of electors between 2002 and 2025. "...the percentage of Muslim voters has increased to 26.38 per cent in 2025 from 21.32 per cent in 2002," reads the document submitted by the BJP.

BJP leaders said that the document clearly established how alleged minority infiltration was changing the demography of Bengal.

"The number of minority-dominated Lok Sabha Constituencies, where at least 40 per cent Muslim electors figure in the electoral rolls, has gone up to 10 in 2025 from six in 2002. The minority infiltration into the electoral rolls was evident when it appeared that the number of Muslim voters was doubled during this period in 37 Lok Sabha constituencies where the number of Hindu voters had doubled in only three constituencies," the document suggested.

Similarly, the document suggested that the number of minority-dominated Assembly segments had gone up to 60 in 2025 from 45 in 2002.

"This is a clear sign of minority infiltrators getting into the electoral rolls with the active help of the state administration," said Jagannath Chattopadhyay, a general secretary of the state BJP.

Adhikari said the BJP demanded that the names of Muslim infiltrators be deleted from the rolls and those of Hindu refugees be included in the rolls.

He said that the BJP had also demanded action against three district magistrates for putting pressure on the BLOs to share OTPs while updating filled-in enumeration forms on the BLO app.

"The DMs of East Midnapore, East Burdwan and Hooghly were asking for OTPs from the BLOs so that they can make wrongful entries into the electoral rolls. We have demanded action against these DMs," said Adhikari.

He also said that the majority of the BLOs were working honestly, but the BJP had grievances against 63 BLOs as they were working under the instruction of the ruling party.

Adhikari also said the delegation pointed out before the deputy election commissioner that the Bengal government was not cooperating with the poll panel to make the exercise smooth. "The chief minister was saying that the BLOs were put under tremendous pressure. But it was her government that did not clear a proposal to appoint 1,000 data entry operators to assist the BLOs...," said Adhikari.