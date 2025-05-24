Bengal forest department plans to create new grasslands for herbivores in forests

The Bengal forest department plans to create new grasslands in the reserve forests of north Bengal to provide adequate fodder base for herbivores and prevent such animals, particularly elephants, from straying out of the forest areas in search of food.

The decision was made following specific instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, while attending the administrative review meeting of all eight north Bengal districts, Mamata had asked senior foresters to start preparing saplings for grasslands that can develop during the upcoming monsoon season.

“During monsoons, most of the work gets halted. However, this is the time when the forest department can plant grass to make the grasslands ready in forest areas. These days, wild animals often come out of the forests in search of food. We will have to ensure that there is adequate fodder in the forests,” said Mamata.

“Also, the department should take up the task of planting saplings under the social forestry scheme during this period,” she added.

On Thursday, senior officers of the department said they planned to plant different varieties of grasses in 562 hectares of land in the reserve forests.

“Primarily, it has been decided to develop the grasslands in four prominent reserve forests, which are also wildlife habitats, in north Bengal. We have readied the saplings (of grasses) in nurseries at these locations and hope to finish the planting ahead of the monsoons,” said Bhaskar J. V., the chief conservator of forests (wildlife, north).

Sources said a new grassland encompassing an area of around 300 hectares would be developed in Jaldapara National Park, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the state, located in Alipurduar district. Similarly, a grassland across an area of 60 hectares would be developed in Gorumara National Park of Jalpaiguri.

“There are plans to create new grasslands in Buxa Tiger Reserve and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary,” said a forester.

Different varieties of grass like “dhadda”, “chepti”, and “malsa”, which are food for elephants and other herbivores, will be planted in these forests, said a source.

In north Bengal, elephant depredation due to lack of fodder is a regular problem. Elephants often move into villages on the fringes of forests, damaging crops, houses, and other constructions, even killing and injuring people.

“We hope this initiative will help to check elephant depredation as the new grasslands grow during the monsoons. Such steps should be taken in all the reserve forests across north Bengal, especially those along the elephant corridor,” said Animesh Bose, a wildlife conservationist based in Siliguri.