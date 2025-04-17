Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe into BSF firing in riot-hit Murshidabad

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ordered a probe into last week’s BSF firing in riot-hit Samserganj, Murshidabad, which left one person injured.

Mamata slammed the central force for fuelling unrest, her sharp allegations coming despite the fact that her administration had called in top BSF officers to mobilise their force in pockets of Murshidabad to bring violence under control after the state police failed to contain it.

The alleged firing by BSF occurred on April 11 amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. One person was shot dead in police firing and two others — a father and son duo — were hacked to death by goons.

At a gathering of imams on Wednesday, Mamata said: “The BSF had opened fire…. There will be action against the BSF.”

She directed chief secretary Manoj Pant to conduct an inquiry. She also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased trio, along with an offer to build houses for those who lost their homes in the violence.

“I have told the chief secretary there should be an inquiry to find out why they (the BSF) opened fire. In Sitalkuchi too (in Cooch Behar), they killed four people by firing…” she said referring to the 2021 Assembly poll incident where CISF personnel gunned down four youths.

Mamata alleged that the BSF facilitated illegal entry of Bangladeshis to incite the riot and “paid children ₹5,000 each” to hurl stones. “I will find out the truth," she said.

Senior BSF officials in Calcutta attached to the South Bengal Frontier declined to comment on Mamata’s charges or the state government’s probe order. A BSF officer involved in peacekeeping efforts in Samserganj, speaking on condition of anonymity, called her charges “shocking but not surprising.”