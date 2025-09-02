Bengal Assembly bans entry of armed security staff for MLAs, exempts CM Mamata Banerjee

The Bengal Assembly on Monday banned the entry of armed security staff of MLAs, including ministers, into the House premises.

The decision followed a recent controversy over the alleged prevention of the entry of central security personnel assigned to BJP MLAs, including the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari had moved Calcutta High Court against what he called the Assembly’s biased approach, as the authorities allowed security personnel of ruling party MLAs and ministers.

"There is a general observation of Calcutta High Court that everybody should be treated in the same way. So, I have requested ministers and MLAs not to enter the House with their armed security personnel. However, the security status of the chief minister inside or outside the House is different. So we have exempted her from this instruction," said Speaker Biman Banerjee.

He claimed that central force personnel were barred after a group of reporters accused them of physical harassment.

Biman also claimed that the chief minister did not come to the Assembly with armed security personnel. Those who are armed always stay outside the House, the Speaker said.

Adhikari, however, argued that according to the high court’s instruction, everyone should be treated equally and the chief minister should not enjoy privileges regarding security.

"If the Speaker allows the chief minister to enter the House with armed security personnel, we will move Calcutta High Court again and file a contempt case against him," said Adhikari.

A source said that since 2022, central forces deployed as security personnel for many MLAs, including Adhikari, had not been allowed entry into the House premises. However, state armed police deputed as personal security officers (PSOs) faced no such restrictions.

Adhikari and the BJP's chief whip in the Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, had moved the high court over this discrimination. A source in the court said that after the judge sought an explanation over charges of the BJP legislators, the Assembly secretary informed the court that the Speaker would soon issue an instruction preventing everyone from entering the House premises with armed security personnel. Following this, the court disposed of the case.