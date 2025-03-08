Banned plastic bag haul in wholesale hub

Authorities of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted a drive against the use of plastic carry bags and seized such bags from Khalpara, the wholesale hub of groceries and other items in the city, on Friday.

It was the second consecutive drive of the SMC against plastic carry bags in less than a month.

Sources in the SMC said civic employees raided a godown in Khalpara at ward 7 to find plastic carry bags stacked.

Under the directive of the National Green Tribunal, the use of such carry bags is completely banned in the entire Siliguri subdivision.

“We seized 19 quintals of plastic carry bags illegally stored in the Khalpara. We have also sealed the godown,” said Mriganka De, the sanitary inspector of the SMC.

Last month, the SMC conducted another raid in the Nayabazar area, also in the Khalpara area, and seized 13 quintals of plastic carry bags.

“The drive against the plastic carry bags will continue across the civic area,” he added.

Representatives of social organisations and those working for the conservation of nature and wildlife said a section of residents are still using the bags and violating the NGT’s order.

“Social awareness is necessary to prevent people from using it. Also, more drives by the SMC and a consistent campaign involving various agencies are required to stop the use of plastic carry bags,” said Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation.