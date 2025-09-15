Balurghat recalls ‘24 hours of independence’, committee calls for inclusion of September 14, 1942

The Balurghat Day Celebration Committee has demanded that the history of Balurghat’s brief independence from the British be included in school curricula and preserved in district archives.

The call was raised on Sunday, during the observance of “Balurghat Day”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historians said Balurghat had a fleeting taste of freedom five years before India attained Independence on August 15, 1947. On September 14, 1942, during the Quit India movement, agitators in Balurghat lowered the British Union Jack from the treasury building and hoisted the Tricolour. Government offices were set on fire, and for a day, Balurghat experienced self-rule before British officials regained control.

September 14 has since been observed as Balurghat Day here. This year, floral tributes were placed at the Dangi village memorial, about 6km from the district headquarters, and at the Quit India Shaheed altar near the district administration’s building.

The national flag was hoisted at both sites in the presence of dignitaries, including South Dinajpur zilla parishad sabhadhipati Chintamani Viha, deputy superintendent of police Vikram Prasad, and Balurghat municipality chairman-in-charge Bipul Kanti Ghosh.

“Preparations for the uprising began on September 12. By September 13, thousands had assembled at Dangi, and on the 14th, agitators simultaneously struck at various government offices,” historian Samit Ghosh said.

“Balurghat was free for a day, but by the next morning, magistrate V. Rajan and police chief Md. Ismail had begun crackdowns. Sadly, this chapter was never given due importance, nor was any museum created to commemorate it,” he added.

Committee president Piyush Kanti Deb said: “Under the leadership of leader Saroj Ranjan Chatterjee, the British flag was brought down from the treasury building and the Indian flag was hoisted. We observe the day every year, but we demand that this history be formally included in the district archive and taught to future generations.”