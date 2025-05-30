MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 May 2025

'Attacks' on BJP supporters

Ajoy Roy, a BJP leader of Dinhata, said they had hired a bus to go to the meeting. “When we reached Simultala along the Dinhata-Cooch Behar Road, a group of TMC supporters attacked us with sticks and bricks. They vandalised the bus without any provocation,” said Roy

Our Correspondent Published 30.05.25, 11:08 AM
The bus that was vandalised by suspected TMC supporters near Dinhata while it was carrying BJP supporters to Narendra Modi’s meeting.  Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

The bus that was vandalised by suspected TMC supporters near Dinhata while it was carrying BJP supporters to Narendra Modi’s meeting.  Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

The BJP leadership in Cooch Behar accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating attacks on party supporters in two locations of the district on Thursday while they were on way to Alipurduar to attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajoy Roy, a BJP leader of Dinhata, said they had hired a bus to go to the meeting. “When we reached Simultala along the Dinhata-Cooch Behar Road, a group of TMC supporters attacked us with sticks and bricks. They vandalised the bus without any provocation,” said Roy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of the attack, a section of the BJP supporters fled the spot. Roy said the TMC supporters had stopped some other vehicles that were carrying their supporters to some other locations in Dinhata.

Rana Das, a local TMC leader, however, denied the charge.

A similar incident was reported in the Sitalkuchi block. The BJP leaders said some BJP supporters were moving in a vehicle through the Kadamtala area of the block when a group of TMC supporters stopped them.

While they were having an altercation, some other BJP supporters were crossing the area in an e-rickshaw. The TMC supporters allegedly stopped and assaulted them. The injured had to be taken to local health centres for treatment, BJP sources said.

The saffron camp has also alleged that TMC supporters have ransacked another vehicle in the Panishala area under the Kotwali police station.

District TMC leaders have denied the allegations. “BJP leaders in Cooch Behar could not manage to get people for the public meeting. That is why they are coming up with such baseless charges to conceal their failure, as people have stopped supporting the party,” said a TMC leader.

RELATED TOPICS

Political Clashes Vandalism BJP Supporter Trinamul Workers Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India won four-day drone-and-missile battle with Pakistan, say international experts

Indian Air Force hailed for precision strikes and cool-headed restraint in first battlefield test of Chinese vs western weaponry
Rajnath Singh speaks at the CII summit in New Delhi on Thursday
Quote left Quote right

India showed restraint on Pakistan, could have inflicted more damage during Operation Sindoor

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT