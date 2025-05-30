'Attacks' on BJP supporters

The BJP leadership in Cooch Behar accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating attacks on party supporters in two locations of the district on Thursday while they were on way to Alipurduar to attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajoy Roy, a BJP leader of Dinhata, said they had hired a bus to go to the meeting. “When we reached Simultala along the Dinhata-Cooch Behar Road, a group of TMC supporters attacked us with sticks and bricks. They vandalised the bus without any provocation,” said Roy.

Because of the attack, a section of the BJP supporters fled the spot. Roy said the TMC supporters had stopped some other vehicles that were carrying their supporters to some other locations in Dinhata.

Rana Das, a local TMC leader, however, denied the charge.

A similar incident was reported in the Sitalkuchi block. The BJP leaders said some BJP supporters were moving in a vehicle through the Kadamtala area of the block when a group of TMC supporters stopped them.

While they were having an altercation, some other BJP supporters were crossing the area in an e-rickshaw. The TMC supporters allegedly stopped and assaulted them. The injured had to be taken to local health centres for treatment, BJP sources said.

The saffron camp has also alleged that TMC supporters have ransacked another vehicle in the Panishala area under the Kotwali police station.

District TMC leaders have denied the allegations. “BJP leaders in Cooch Behar could not manage to get people for the public meeting. That is why they are coming up with such baseless charges to conceal their failure, as people have stopped supporting the party,” said a TMC leader.