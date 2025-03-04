Army fires T-90 tanks in show of strength

Siliguri: The Trishakti Corps of the Indian army, headquartered in Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri, recently conducted a month-long live firing exercise with T-90 tanks to enhance combat preparedness, strengthen high-altitude warfare capabilities while integrating advanced technologies for modern battlefield challenges.

The Trishakti Corps defends the India-China border in Sikkim and also protects the Siliguri corridor, the slimmest part of the Indian subcontinent.

Perched between Nepal in the north and Bangladesh in the south with China and Bhutan borders nearby, the corridor, referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is where the width of India is around 24km.

It is through this stretch that the Northeast is connected to the rest of the country.

“This exercise was designed to test and refine our armoured warfare capabilities in challenging terrains. The integration of T-90 tanks with aerial assets and advanced surveillance technology has significantly enhanced our combat preparedness,” said a senior army official.

The T-90 tank is one of the most modern battle tanks in the army’s arsenal. It is equipped with advanced fire control systems, superior mobility and enhanced protection. It can fire anti-tank guided missiles with accuracy.