Arjunpur school to halt higher secondary science stream due to teacher shortage

Authorities of Arjunpur High School in Murshidabad, one of the largest schools in Bengal with a student capacity exceeding 9,000, have taken the painful decision to discontinue its science faculty for higher secondary classes starting from the next academic session.

This decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching employees. Arjunpur High School alone lost 36 of its 67 teachers.

Among the 26 science teachers in the school, 25 were rendered invalid by the court’s verdict, leaving only one teacher to handle science classes for students from Class IX to Class XII.

Faced with this insurmountable challenge, the school administration was forced to adopt a resolution on Friday to discontinue science education at the higher secondary level.

“The situation has compelled us to take such a decision to discontinue science education in the HS section from the ensuing academic session. We have at least 20 sections for students between Class IX and Class XII. To cater for the students in these 20 classrooms, we are left with only one science teacher. As a result we will no longer be able to impart science education from the ensuing session,” said Mohammad Sohrab Ali, teacher-in-charge of Arjunpur High School.

“It is absurd to continue the science faculty in the HS section. Managing students and imparting lessons with just one teacher is impossible. We don’t even expect the posting of such a large number of subject teachers overnight. So we are left with no option but to discontinue the science faculty. We will not admit students to the science stream when admission would begin after the results of Madhyamik are published,” Ali added.

An emergency meeting was convened by the school’s managing committee on Friday, which included the participation of concerned guardians, when a resolution to suspend the science faculty was adopted. The school, however, awaits an official notification from the state education department for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The aftermath of the mass teacher invalidation was deeply felt within the school premises. Many students, shocked and disheartened by the sudden dismissal of their favourite teachers, chose to stay away from school on Friday. Those who did attend were seen breaking down in classrooms. The teachers’ room, once bustling with activity, wore a desolate look as a heavy pall of gloom settled over the school. The remaining staff struggled to cope with the emotional weight of the situation. None of the invalidated teachers reported for duty on the day.

“There is nothing to feel good. I went to take a class, but returned as students began crying. I am feeling very sad to see the chairs of my colleagues lying vacant today. It is hard to digest that the colleagues who for the last eight years shared this room with me, will be no more here,” said Abdus Salam, an assistant teacher, his voice heavy with emotion.

The verdict of the Supreme Court has cast a dark shadow over the future of thousands of schools in Bengal, throwing their functioning into disarray and triggering a dire teacher crisis. Like Arjunpur, several other schools across the Murshidabad district are grappling with similar setbacks.

Bhagwangola Balika Vidyalaya, for instance, has also found itself in a precarious position following the invalidation of 21 out of its 56 teachers — 13 of them from the science stream. Now left with only three science teachers, the school is struggling to plan its academic activities.

“I have no idea how to manage classes with just three science teachers,” said Dipanwita Roy, teacher-in-charge of the school. She also mentioned that the school is contemplating not admitting students to the Arts stream in Class XI, since the lone teachers of Philosophy, Political Science, and Economics have all lost their jobs, leaving the faculty non-functional.

Madhurkul High School in Domkol is facing a similar crisis. Following Thursday’s ruling, six out of its nine invalidated teachers were from the science stream. The administration is now seriously considering suspending science education from the next academic session.