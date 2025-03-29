Arjun leaves Bengal, TMC says he fears arrest, former MP approaches high court against police 'torture'; denies absconding charge

BJP leader Arjun Singh left Bhatpara for a “pre-scheduled” appointment in Patna even as police continued efforts to serve a fresh summons on the former MP in connection with Wednesday night’s firing, while the Trinamul Congress labelled his departure a “desperate escape attempt” to avoid possible arrest.

Trinamul alleged that he had gone to Delhi to plead with the BJP leadership for assistance, fearing arrest. Police sources said the former MP’s phone location did not confirm his presence in the Bihar capital.

A clash took place on Wednesday night between two groups of Meghna Jute Mill workers, each loyal to Singh and Trinamool’s Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini. The conflict, reminiscent of the bloodshed that traumatised Barrackpore for about a year since the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, escalated into an exchange of gunfire around 10.30pm.

Arjun Singh alleged that Namit Singh, son of local Trinamool councilor Sunita Singh, had fired shots in the presence of police, prompting retaliation from rivals. MLA Shyam dismissed the claim, accusing the former MP of firing at Namit. Trinamool activist Md. Sohrab suffered a bullet injury and had initially been taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital, before being shifted to a private hospital in Calcutta.

Shyam claimed that CCTV footage captured the BJP leader opening fire. But the police have not confirmed this. Based on a complaint, the police served two summonses on the former MP on Thursday, but he refused to appear at the police station. When officers attempted to reach him at his residence again on Friday, he had already left for Patna.

Arjun dismissed Trinamul’s allegation that he fled fearing arrest.

“This is a stupid proposition. I am not absconding.... Why should I be afraid and abscond? Did I commit any crime? Police also did not come to arrest me. One cannot be arrested for merely avoiding a summons. I have appealed before Calcutta High Court against the harassment. I have to take the support of the law since the state government has been conspiring against me,” he said over the phone.

“Neither am I afraid nor absconding. I will return by Tuesday and cooperate with the police in the probe,” added Arjun, who on Friday moved a plea before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the high court, seeking permission to file a case against an alleged police conspiracy targeting him.

Arjun’s lawyer argued before Justice Ghosh that his residence had been attacked multiple times, yet instead of acting against the criminals, the police raided his house and seized crucial documents. The lawyer alleged that the police had repeatedly summoned Arjun to the police station.

“At this stage, my client seeks protection from the court and requests permission to file the case,” submitted the lawyer before Justice Ghosh, who granted the permission. The case is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

Arjun also wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking an end to the alleged harassment.

“Arjun Singh has realised that he could be arrested at any moment. So he has silently escaped. He had no other option,” said Shyam.

“As far as I know, he has gone to New Delhi to seek shelter from his political bosses,” he added.

BJP sources said Arjun had left home on Thursday night, accompanied by the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who visited him at his Bhatpara residence. Adhikari had accused the police of harassing BJP leaders at the behest of Trinamool’s top leadership.