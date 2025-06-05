Anubrata Mondal aide quizzed over cop slander after he accused Bolpur IC of corruption

Bikramjit Shaw, the suspended Birbhum president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad who publicly accused Bolpur inspector-in-charge Liton Halder of corruption following TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal being charged with verbally abusing the cop, appeared before Suri police on Wednesday.

Mondal aide Shaw was interrogated for about 90 minutes in a case lodged against him in connection with his comments against IC Halder on social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police source said that although Shaw was asked to appear before the investigating officer at 10am, he reached the Suri police station early in the morning.

“Whatever he said in response to our questions, we will independently verify everything in detail. If there is any doubt, he will be summoned again,” said a senior police officer in Birbhum.

Shaw could not be contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.

After Mondal abused Halder and his family members, Shaw — known to be a follower of the Birbhum TMC strongman — posted comments on social media to accuse the police officer of corruption and of intentionally harassing Mondal.

The police lodged a separate case at the Suri police station and began a probe. The students' wing of the TMC suspended Shaw. No punitive action has been taken against Mondal, but he was forced by his party to unconditionally apologise.

Following Shaw's appearance at the police station, questions have arisen in political and police circles about when Mondal would be quizzed.

Mondal has already skipped two police summons, citing ill health, and is now awaiting the third summons after asking for five days of reprieve citing ill health on June 1.

A police officer said it was standard legal procedure to allow an accused person time if they request it due to health issues.

“We can’t force anyone who claims to be ill to face interrogation. But the law will take its course. Mondal can't evade police summons as it is part of the probe,” said a police source.

Many fear the delay suggests he may be spared again, despite even attacking police officers.

A TMC source said Mondal had not left his Bolpur home since Monday, not even visiting the local party office.