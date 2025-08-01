Anti-Rajbanshi bias salvo at Siliguri mayor 

Dilip Barman, the member, mayor-in-council (MMIC), and the Trinamool councillor of ward 46 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), continued to train guns at mayor Gautam Deb and his deputy Ranjan Sarkar on Thursday and accused them of bias against the Rajbanshi community.

“In 2022, they didn’t send my name as a candidate for the civic polls as I am from the Rajbanshi community. But the party gave me a ticket because of my reputation and I won. They could not accept it and are after me as I am the only Rajbanshi councillor in the civic body,” Barman alleged.

His allegation comes a day after his heated argument with Deb and Sarkar, and also Pratul Chakraborty, the SMC chairman, during the civic body’s monthly board meeting. Deb, Sarkar and Chakraborty are all Trinamool leaders.

Chakraborty and Sarkar had asked Barman to leave when the atmosphere turned heated after the latter questioned the sudden halt in a drive dismantle illegal portions of a building located in his ward. Barman was told the matter was sub judice and questions wouldn’t be entertained. He angrily walked out, saying he would not let these office bearers impede development in his area.

“How they behaved with me yesterday (Wednesday) shows they are against the Rajbanshi community,” Barman added.

On Thursday morning, a group of people from the community who introduced themselves as Barman’s supporters staged a road blockade at Baneswar More, a prominent crossing in the Eastern Bypass that skirts the city.

“We voiced our protests as Dilip Barman, who is from our community, has been humiliated by the mayor and deputy mayor,” said a protester.

The blockade continued for almost an hour, which made Barman reach the spot and ask his supporters to clear the road. The supporters stood beside the road, shouted slogans for some time and then left.

Barman’s playing the community card led to embarrassment with Trinamool which is desperately trying to revive its support base in Rajbanshi-dominated belts of north Bengal. The community decides the results of around half of the 54 Assembly seats.

“I have been in politics for almost five decades now and have never been blamed for such an issue (bias against a community). It has pained me a lot,” Deb said, reacting to Barman’s remarks.

“An issue was raised in the board meeting on Wednesday by him (Barman), which is sub judice. Considering its importance, the chairman didn’t allow him. It is a very common occurrence. But how it has been projected is shocking,” he said.

Sarkar said: “We will apprise senior party leaders about Barman’s behaviour and his remarks.”

Barman’s conduct and his allegations against the mayor and deputy mayor have irked most Trinamool councillors at the SMC.

“We will send a protest letter to the leader of our party at the SMC (Sarkar), seeking appropriate steps against Barman. He cannot resort to such misconduct and pass remarks against the mayor and the deputy mayor. We consider such acts to be against the party,” said a senior Trinamool councillor.