Anit Thapa recasts focus on intensifying BGPM organisational activities in Mirik

Anit Thapa, who heads the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has recast his focus on intensifying the party’s organisational activities in Mirik subdivision of Darjeeling district.

As part of the initiative, Thapa has appointed senior party leader Anjul Chouhan as observer of the subdivision.

“Along with development work, we need to carry out political activities to expand our party as well as to strengthen its support base. Elected representatives like the sabhasads (members of GTA) and those working in the rural bodies will have to take up this responsibility,” said Thapa on Saturday in Mirik’s Gayabari-Soureni.

There, Thapa also inaugurated a community hall.

Despite many development projects being taken up in Mirik, the BGPM’s organisational strength in the subdivision has not been strong so far.

This prompted Thapa to declare two new committees to look after the party’s activities in the Mirik and Soureni areas. He appointed Dhruv Byomjan and Satish Thapa as the president and secretary-general of Mirik.

Chouhan also sought a full-fledged subdivisional committee of the BGPM within

a month.

Arun Sigchi, also a sabhasad of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, will look after the organisational activities in Soureni as president. Binay Subba will hold the post of the secretary general of the area.

The BGPM leader’s focus on intensifying organisational activities in Mirik is significant as the tiny hill subdivision has always been a nightmare for the ruling parties in Darjeeling hills.

For years, Mirik has been known for its anti-incumbent votes. This trend helped Trinamool form its first civic board in Mirik in 2017 at a time when the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha had an absolute majority across the hills.

Similarly, during the rural body elections across the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in July 2023, although the BGPM managed to prove its sway in almost every corner of the hills of both districts, it could not win the Mirik panchayat samiti. The United Gorkha Alliance won it.

“The civic election is due in Mirik, along with Kurseong and Kalimpong, and is likely to be held this year. This seems to be a key reason for the BGPM leader’s initiative to intensify organisational work in Mirik,” said a political veteran in the hills.