MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 April 2025

Anit signage push for youth wing: Month's deadline for Nepali signboards

During this year’s Nepali New Year’s Day on April 14, Thapa had announced that all signages — both in government and private establishments — must be written in Nepali along with any other language

Vivek Chhetri Published 17.04.25, 06:41 AM
Signage in Nepali put up at a government establishmentof the Gorkhaland Territorial Administrationin Kurseong on Wednesday

Signage in Nepali put up at a government establishmentof the Gorkhaland Territorial Administrationin Kurseong on Wednesday The Telegraph

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha has involved its youth wing to ensure that all signboards in the hills must be written in Nepali following their leader Anit Thapa’s announcement.

During this year’s Nepali New Year’s Day on April 14, Thapa had announced that all signages — both in government and private establishments — must be written in Nepali along with any other language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thapa, who is the president of BGPM, had called upon the youths of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Yuva Morcha to ensure its implementation within a month. For a long time, the party’s Yuva Morcha had been a dormant force.

Sources said that the central committee of the Yuva Morcha has decided to take up the issue.

“The Darjeeling sub-divisional committee of the Yuva Morcha has decided to call a meeting with different business organisations on this signage issue tomorrow (Thursday),” said a source.

The meeting will be held at the Gorkha Bhavan in Darjeeling.

The Darjeeling subdivisional committee consists of 17 GTA constituencies.

A similar meeting has been lined up in Mirik for April 19 while Kurseong and Kalimpong will hold their meetings on April 22.

While celebrating the Nepali year 2082 Bikram Sambat (B.S) on April 14, Thapa had raised the language issue.

“I request all the elected leaders to ensure that the signages are put up in Nepali within a month. I have nothing against the use of other languages too (along with Nepali). However, we have to use Nepali language as this is the homeland of Gorkhas,” Thapa had said.

Issues like identity and language are the crux of hill politics.

“The BGPM seems to be using the signage announcement as a way to galvanise its youth. Until now, the BGPM had not started any major campaign centring around youths,” said a political observer from Darjeeling.

The role of the youths comes at a time when the BGPM’s rival, the Ajoy Edwards-led Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), has been reaching out to the people largely through people-centric programmes.

Edwards is donating construction materials such as cement and rods to villagers to construct and repair small bridges and roads in the hills.

“Edwards’s strategy is creating goodwill among common people. However, the IGJF does not have the organisational network to match the BGPM just yet,” said the observer.

RELATED TOPICS

Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morchad (BGPM) Nepalese Anit Thapa
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Protest reaches Jantar Mantar: Bengal teachers raise demand for justice in Delhi

'Respect' echoed in posters and slogans at the teachers’ protest. They said they hoped politicians would join them in solidarity at Jantar Mantar on the hot Wednesday afternoon
Mamata Banerjee at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Amit Shah caused our nation the most damage. My humble request to Modiji, please control him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT