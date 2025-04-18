‘Amitji to tell truth behind Murshidabad violence’: BJP seeks Shah visit to counter Didi's charges

The state BJP has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Bengal at the earliest to counter chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s charge that he was responsible for the recent violence in some Murshidabad pockets.

“We have contacted the Union home minister and requested him to visit Bengal at the earliest and counter Mamata Banerjee since she held him responsible for the violence in Murshidabad. We are hopeful that Amitji will visit Bengal and let its people know the truth about the Murshidabad violence,” said a state BJP leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal BJP leaders said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to attend a programme in Bengal soon and they would request his office to schedule it after

Shah’s visit.

“We are yet to get confirmation on when the Union home minister will visit the state. It is almost certain that he would address a public rally to give a fitting reply to Mamata’s allegations. Once we get confirmation from him, the date and place of the public meeting will be finalised,” said another BJP leader.

The BJP is keen to invite Shah to the state as Mamata’s allegations, which she repeated during a media conference at Nabanna on Thursday, left the party in an awkward spot at a time when it has been attacking the TMC-led state government behind Murshidabad’s troubles.

“Our state leaders are attacking the chief minister for her comments. But it will be more fitting if the home minister himself makes it clear who is responsible (for the violence),” said a BJP leader.

The state BJP leaders started contacting Shah’s office after Mamata held him responsible for the Murshidabad unrest at a news conference at Nabanna on Wednesday.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister, please do not allow any terrible atrocities towards any community under your leadership, perpetrated by your Union home minister. Please see what he has been up to through some agencies. He is the planner who wants to change the game. But he cannot break the nation or its unity,” Mamata had said during the news conference.

On Thursday, the chief minister reiterated her allegations against Shah, saying agencies under his control created the trouble in Murshidabad by bringing people

from outside.

BJP insiders said that they primarily wanted Shah to make it clear whether central agencies had brought people from outside to create trouble in Murshidabad and respond to the allegations that he had hatched the conspiracy.

“Being the home minister of the country, he has all the intelligence inputs. He should let people know what actually happened in Murshidabad. We cannot allow Mamata to accuse our leaders unilaterally,” said a BJP leader.

Sources in the state administration said Modi was likely to attend a programme of the GAIL in Nadia’s Ranaghat later this month. He could also hold a public rally after the event in the same district.

“We are yet to get the event details of the Prime Minister. We were given hints it could be held on April 24, but no final itinerary was sent to us,” said an official.

Sources in the Bengal BJP said they proposed Shah’s meeting be held before the Prime Minister’s.

“If the Union home minister makes people aware of the situation in Murshidabad first and then the Prime Minister ratifies his stand, it would leave a big impact and Mamata will be forced to think twice before accusing our leaders,” said a BJP leader.