Always passes the buck: Salim salvo at Mamata Banerjee for blaming BSF over Murshidabad riots

State CPM secretary Md Salim said on Thursday that chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s accusation against the BSF in connection with the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district twas part of her usual practice of passing the buck, and she should get such issues solved through border management committees.

“Mamata Banerjee always passes the buck, and this time, she has raised a serious allegation against the BSF in the context of the recent violence. Instead of passing the buck, the district administration controlled by her should take up the issue with the border management committee. It would be more effective to address the issue,” Salim told journalists in the district CPM office here.

Every district that shares international borders has a committee for border management. The panel is headed by the district magistrate and has the superintendent of police and BSF officers as members.

Mamata had alleged on Wednesday that the BSF had paid local youths to perpetrate the violence in Murshidabad.

Salim said he had visited the affected areas of Murshidabad after the violence and found that state police had not responded promptly to stop violence and attacks at

many places.

“Mamata Banerjee should understand that she is not the leader of the Opposition in the state. She is the chief minister and heads the state. How can she deny the administration’s failure? When I visited Murshidabad, local people, whether Hindus or Muslims, told me that despite distress calls, the police did not respond for four to five hours,”

said Salim.

The CPM leader, who attended a meeting of the party’s Darjeeling district committee on Thursday, slammed the Trinamool government for the termination of thousands of school teachers.

“Today’s order from the Supreme Court has brought some relief to those who lost their jobs. It is because of the unbridled corruption of the state government that they are facing such a situation. The court order is not a respite for the state as it has to conduct the recruitment process properly within a stipulated time,” said Salim.