All the evidence were either lost or erased, says RG Kar murder victim’s parents ahead of court verdict

A day before a court in Kolkata is set to deliver its verdict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, the parents of the victim doctor alleged that the investigation is half-done as others involved in the crime are roaming free.

Her parents said they will continue to fight until justice is delivered to their daughter whose body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9 last year, sparking nationwide outrage and prolonged protests.

Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was charged with committing the crime and was arrested on August 10. Additional district and sessions judge of Sealdah court, where the trial of the case concluded on January 9, is scheduled to pass its judgement on Saturday.

"Sanjay (Roy) is guilty, and tomorrow's verdict will be against him. But what about other criminals who are still not caught? I can see them roaming freely. I have seen them loitering in the hospital. So, the investigation is half-done," she told PTI.

The mother also stated that biological evidence proved Roy guilty, but she believed that the administration has been shielding several others involved in the crime.

“All the evidence were either lost or erased. A large number of people were present when (the then) Police Commissioner Vineet Goel visited the crime scene. It was looking like a fish market. Those seen at the crime scene must be punished," she said.

Purported photographs showing presence of a large number of people in the seminar room after the body was found had gone viral.

"I am yet to know why my daughter was killed in that fashion. What did she come to know that she was not allowed to live?" the mother said.

Speculations were rife that the junior doctor was killed because she came to know of some secrets that the authorities wanted to remain hidden.

The deceased doctor’s father also claimed that the investigation was incomplete.

"I do not think Sanjay was alone. There are others who were very much involved in the crime, but they are still free. Hopefully, they will be arrested and their guilt will be proven. Until then, justice is not delivered," the father told PTI.

Her parents said they have faith in the judiciary and will be in the court when the verdict is passed on Saturday.

If Roy is convicted, the court may sentence him either to death or life imprisonment.

Asked whether they want death penalty for Roy, the mother said, "I want punishment for the guilty. The judiciary will decide (on the extent of punishment).” The CBI, which is investigating the case after it was handed over to the agency by the Calcutta High Court, has sought capital punishment for Sanjay. The CBI also said in the court Roy was the sole perpetrator of the crime.

"We are from a very humble background. We did our best to educate our daughter. She was a talented and intelligent girl. I think we have a long road ahead to get justice,” the mother said, adding that her days are being spent crying in front of her daughter’s photograph.

