After Mamata’s 'zero BJP seats’ claim, Abhishek says saffron party will win 50 in 2026

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and the Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee gave 50 seats to the BJP a week after the West Bengal chief minister had predicted zero seats for the main opposition BJP in the 2026 assembly elections on the floor of the state Assembly.

Speaking at an event in his parliamentary constituency Diamond Harbour on Wednesday, where he laid down the development carried out from his MPLAD funds, Abhishek said, “In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP was stopped at 77. Next year the BJP will not win more than 50 seats.”

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari hurled a counter challenge at the Trinamool’s number two soon after.

“We will defeat the Trinamool in Falta and Diamond Harbour,” Suvendu said.

During the Question Hour in the on-going Assembly session last week Mamata had said, “Remember this, the BJP will be reduced to zero in the next Assembly elections. The people have rejected their politics. Will I take lessons from them in ethics and honesty? They keep abusing me, which goes to show their ethics and culture… this exposes them further to the people, to whom I have given my entire political career.

Releasing a book that provides details on expenditure made on development work in the constituency at a party meeting in Diamond Harbour’s Satgachhia Abhishek said, “You can see for yourself what work was carried out and the funds spent for the same from 2014 till date.”

Abhishek was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Diamond Harbour seat in 2014 and has since retained it twice with increasing margin.

“BJP and NDA partners are in power in Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar. Mamata Banerjee gave Lakshmir Bhandar to 2.2crore women. BJP claims they will give Rs. 3,000. I challenge them to give even half the amount in any of the states where it is in power,” said Abhishek.

The Trinamool general secretary said the BJP had tried to weaken the party ahead of every election.

“Before 2021 elections when Dipak Haldar and Sonali Guha defected they claimed it was the end of the Trinamool in Diamond Harbour. When the results were announced Trinamool had won all the seven assembly seats under my Lok Sabha constituency,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek challenged the BJP’s elected representatives in the state assembly and the Lok Sabha to publish their performance reports.