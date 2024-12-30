Recruitment scam: Key accused Sujoy Krishna Bhadra falls ill, framing of charges delayed

Framing of charges before a PMLA court in a money laundering case relating to a recruitment scam being probed by the ED could not be done on Monday, as one of the accused was taken to hospital after complaining of illness.

Sujoy Krishna Bhadra was taken to state-run SSKM hospital after he reportedly fell dizzy while being brought to the PMLA court at the Bankshall court here, his lawyer informed the judge.

The PMLA court, hearing the case into the money trail in the alleged school recruitment scam in the state, directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on January 2.

The court also directed that the medical report of Bhadra be produced before it on the next date of hearing.

Other accused persons in the case, including Arpita Mukherjee and Kuntal Ghosh, who are on bail, appeared before the court as per its earlier order.

Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was also produced before the court.

The Supreme Court had directed the release of Chatterjee on bail on February 1, 2025, subject to the trial court framing charges against the accused and examining vulnerable witnesses by January 30.

