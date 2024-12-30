Abhishek Banerjee slams celebrity 'silence' on former PM Manmohan Singh's demise

Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday lambasted India’s celebrities, especially from sports and cinema, over their alleged lack of enthusiasm in lauding the legacy of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his demise.

Slamming the “complete silence” of celebrities, the Trinamul national general secretary and MP accused them of fearing the saffron regime’s backlash if they acknowledged Singh's contributions.

Abhishek urged people to make a New Year’s resolution to stop glorifying such celebrities.

He also called out those prominent figures who thrive through public admiration, yet avoid taking a moral stand on issues such as Manipur, the anti-citizenship matrix protests and the farmers’ movement.

“… both shocking and disheartening to see the complete silence from prominent figures in the SPORTS and FILM industries — individuals who are often celebrated as ‘ROLE MODELS’. Their reluctance to even acknowledge Dr. Singh’s passing raises uncomfortable questions about their priorities, responsibility and integrity,” Abhishek wrote on X in the afternoon.

“It appears this silence is driven by fear of government backlash, as staying silent on national issues has become the norm for many of these so-called ‘ICONS’,” he added, while ruing the loss of Singh as one of India’s greatest statesmen whose immense knowledge and visionary leadership reshaped the nation’s economy.

On Thursday night, the Diamond Harbour MP and his aunt, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had lavished praise on the former Prime Minister while condoling his death.

On Sunday too, Abhishek hailed Singh for his unparalleled contributions in steering India onto a path of growth and global recognition.

Persisting with his line of attack on celebrities, though without naming any, Abhishek alleged a familiar pattern of indifference.

“These same individuals remained mute during the FARMER PROTESTS, the CAA-NRC movement, and the ongoing crisis in MANIPUR. Their silence in the face of such critical issues highlights a troubling detachment from the struggles of ordinary citizens,” he wrote.

“They have built their wealth and fame by leveraging public admiration, yet they shy away from taking even the smallest moral stand when the nation needs them most,” he added.

He said the threshold of 2025 was a good time for a re-look at those being accorded the status of role models.

“Let’s STOP glorifying those who PRIORITISE THEIR CAREERS AND COMFORT OVER COURAGE AND ACCOUNTABILITY. Instead, let us honor and support those who truly contribute to our nation and society—our freedom fighters, soldiers and individuals who sacrifice for the greater good. Let’s channel our energy and resources into meaningful actions: supporting a child’s education, feeding a family in need, or uplifting someone struggling,” wrote Abhishek.

“The power of 140 crore Indians is immense. It’s time we demand integrity and accountability from those we elevate as icons. Let this New Year 2025 mark a shift in our collective consciousness - toward valuing those who stand tall for justice, democracy and the nation’s well-being. Jai Hind!” he added.