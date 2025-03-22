'Abducted' girl rescued from Patna, boy held

The minor girl, who had gone missing from Alipurduar town last week and was suspected to have been abducted by a 17-year-old boy, was rescued from Patna in Bihar on Thursday night.

The boy has also been taken into custody, senior police officers said here on Friday.

On March 13, when the 14-year-old girl was at home with her seven-year-old brother, the youth, who is from Bihar and an acquaintance of her, had reached the house with some other people.

The girl’s parents were away in Calcutta for treatment.

The youth and his associates had forced the girl to sit in a truck and had taken away furniture, gold and cash from her home.

After the incident, her brother had raised an alert, which made some neighbours rush in. The neighbours had informed their parents who had returned to Alipurduar on Wednesday. On the same day, they filed a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe. They also shared the girl’s and the youth’s photos and other information with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“The RPF had circulated the photos and on Thursday evening, intercepted the duo from a Delhi-bound train in Patna railway station. Soon after, a team from Alipurduar district police reached Patna and took them into custody,” said a source.

On Friday, both were produced in a court in Patna. “The court granted transit remand for them. They will reach here tomorrow early morning,” the source added.

The police, however, are yet to trace the furniture and other valuables that the youth had taken away from the girl’s house. “We need to talk to him to gather more information,” said an officer.

Bangladeshis nabbed

The sixth battalion of the BSF posted on the international border in Cooch Behar nabbed five Bangladeshis — three transgenders and a couple — on Friday while they were illegally trying to enter Bangladesh from India.

The Bangladeshis revealed that they had infiltrated into India and were working in Delhi and Haryana. After necessary formalities, the five were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh at a flag meeting, sources said.