A Cooch Behar based homemaker strangulates two-year-old daughter, attempts suicide

A homemaker in Cooch Behar strangulated her two-year-old daughter and then tried to commit suicide on Thursday.

A source said Momina Bibi, from Jagir-Balabari-III village of Sahebganj, was having problems with her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This morning, the couple quarreled, and then the husband went out of the home. Around 1pm, their son ran out and informed the neighbours that his mother was doing something unusual. Some of them ran inside and found that she was trying to commit suicide by hanging; they managed to save her,” said Nurul Huda Khandakar, a villager.

They found the daughter lying on the bed, her face covered with a cloth.

Momina broke down and admitted to killing her daughter. Police were informed, and soon a team arrived. They recovered the child’s body and took Momina into

custody.

A police officer said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman killed her daughter because of some familial dispute. Investigations are on.”