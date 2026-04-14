75-year-old woman dies in face-off between poll team, kin

A 75-year-old woman died of suspected cardiac arrest in North Dinajpur district on Monday following a verbal duel between her family members and a polling team during a postal ballot exercise.

The incident took place in Viti, Maraikura panchayat, in booth 61 of the Raiganj Assembly seat.

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According to neighbours and family sources, election officials, including the booth-level officer (BLO) and personnel from the administration and central forces, arrived in the area to collect votes from elderly and physically challenged voters from their homes.

The team eventually reached the house of Kalu Sheikh, 82, a visually impaired voter. His family pointed out his poor eyesight and other physical disabilities. Zahida Khatun, Kalu's daughter, wished to remain present during the voting process to assist him.

However, the polling team reportedly denied this request, stating that according to the rules, only the presiding officer could conduct the voting and no family member could remain present.

This led to an argument, which quickly turned into a heated confrontation between the family and the visiting team. Local Trinamool Congress leaders arrived at the spot. The situation grew more volatile.

Amid the chaos, Tafijan Bibi, Kalu’s wife, fell ill and collapsed.

Rushed to the Raiganj government hospital, she was declared dead. Hospital sources suggested she might have died of cardiac arrest.

As the news spread, some people detained the BLO, the micro observer and two female polling officials. They also raised a road blockade. Additional central forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Zahida, the deceased’s daughter, squarely blamed the polling team. "We requested that my brother or I be allowed to stay with my father, as he cannot see properly, but they refused. They forced us out of our home and threatened us with arrest. My mother fell ill then. They are responsible for her death.”

Krishna Kalyani, the Trinamool candidate of Raiganj, assured the family of support. “The Election Commission is acting at the BJP's behest. Their negligence led to the woman's death. Those responsible should be arrested,” he said.

The polling team was rescued without conducting the voting process for Sheikh.

District election officer Vivek Kumar said the incident was being investigated.