55-year-old tourist from South 24-Parganas dies of heart attack in Darjeeling

A 55-year-old tourist from South 24-Parganas died of a cardiac arrest in Darjeeling on Thursday.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and police handed over the body of Amiyanath Ghosh to his family after post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Ghosh had reached the hills with his wife, daughter and two other families. They took a train from Calcutta on January 28 and reached New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station the following day.

From NJP, Ghosh and eight others took a cab and went to Kalimpong where they stayed there for a night. The group reached Darjeeling on Thursday afternoon.

“They checked into a hotel near Chowrasta. Yesterday late evening, he turned unconscious. Others rushed him to the district hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Rajesh Chouhan, the deputy chairman of the GTA Sabha.

The hospital authorities informed the police and the body was kept for post-mortem.

Rupam Sarkar, Ghosh’s brother-in-law who was travelling with him, said he was having cardiac problems and was being treated at a private hospital in Calcutta.

“After post-mortem, the doctor said he died because of a heart attack,” said Sarkar who was part of the group.

Youth dies

Mithun Sharma, 32, from Alipurduar, died because of breathing problems on Friday while visiting Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma was a resident of Netaji Road in Jaigaon which shares the border with Bhutan. Sources said Sharma was a cab driver and had gone to Prayagraj by road.