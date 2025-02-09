4 injured in TMC factional clash at Matikunda area of north Dinajpur district

Four Trinamool supporters were injured after two factions of party supporters clashed at the Matikunda area of the north Dinajpur district on Friday night.

The injured are under treatment at the Islampur sub-divisional hospital.

Sources said Mehboob Alam, the former head of the Matikunda panchayat, was competing with Shahanawaz Alam, a local TMC leader, for control over the

panchayat area.

Friday, their supporters had an altercation over water disposal in a local sewer channel. Soon, both sides attacked each other with sticks, bricks, and sharp weapons.

During the clash, four persons were injured and rushed to the hospital. Police reached Matikunda and brought the situation under control. Both the leaders have accused each other of the violence. The police have initiated

a probe.

Woman dies

Krishna Seal, 55, a resident of Durgapur, a village on the outskirts of Balurghat town, died due to severe burn injuries on Friday night.

Sources said she worked as a cook at an anganwadi centre in the Dangapara area. Yesterday, while she was cooking, her clothes caught fire.

Krishna, who suffered major burn injuries, was rushed to the district hospital in Balurghat by local people. Later, she succumbed to her injuries.

The anganwadi administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said sources.