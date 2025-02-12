230 families join BGPM in Kurseong, Anit Thapa highlights development and harmony

Members of around 230 families from different locations of the Kurseong subdivision in Darjeeling district joined the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa on Tuesday.

The families congregated at the BGPM office in Kurseong where Thapa handed over party flags to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only an educated leadership can take society forward. We have been working to develop the hills for the past few years and emphasising equal rights and harmony. But some are trying to foil such initiatives,” Thapa said while addressing the BGPM supporters.

The hill leader, who is also the chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), said since 2017, positive thoughts and ideas have been pervading the hills.

“Since then, there has not been a single political murder or violence in the hills. We have to uphold this ambience for the development of people,” said Thapa.

“The panchayati raj system has been restored in the hills. During the past eight years, we managed to stop the political culture of abuse and intimidation and are working together,” he added.

Although the BGPM chief didn’t name any party, political veterans in the hills believe such an assertion from Thapa comes after the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), which was launched by Ajay Edwards last year, has threatened to stall activities on tea estates in protest against the state government's decision to allow tea companies to use up to 30 per cent of the land on tea estates for alternative purposes.

The IGJF also announced that tea garden workers would not pluck the first flush tea leaves until the rate of the bonus (which is paid ahead of Durga Puja every year) was finalised for this year.

“Municipal elections are due in Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, and the Assembly polls will be held next year. So, the BGPM and the IGJF are trying to garner support by playing their cards,” said a political observer.