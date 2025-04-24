21-year-old Sikkim girl inches closer to Team India for AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Muskan Subba, a 21-year-old footballer from Sikkim's Soreng town, has been included in the list of probables for the senior women's national team to participate in the qualifier matches for AFC Women’s Asian Cup to be held in Thailand from June.

"I came to know from my current team official about my selection in the list of probables for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup on Saturday,” Subba told The Telegraph over the phone from Calcutta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muskan from Sikkim started her sporting career in 2017 at Soreng Football Academy, when she was only a 14-year-old schoolgirl. She was picked up by popular national club Indian Arrows through a selection trial that was held in Bhubaneswar of Odisha in 2022. Since then she has played for Kerala Blasters and Setu FC.

Last year, Muskan joined Gokulam FC who were the runners-up in the Indian Women’s League.

The attacking midfielder, who also plays in the wings, did not want to comment much about her selection to the list.

“Our conditioning camp will begin in Bengaluru from May 1. I am only thinking about the camp now,” she said.

Now in her hometown for a short break, she will leave for the national camp that will be held at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru next month.

Crispin Chettri, the current head coach of the senior national women’s team, announced the list of 39 probables for the qualifiers of the tournament on Saturday.

The tournament will be held from June 23 to July 5 at Chiang Mai in Thailand. The Indian team is in Group- B with Thailand, Mongolia, Timor Leste and Iraq.

Representatives of the Sikkim Football Association said they were delighted with the development. Phurba Sherpa, the general secretary of the association, said: “If she goes on to wear the national jersey, it will be the first instance of a Sikkim girl representing the senior national women's team.”