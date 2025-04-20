MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 20 April 2025

2 die as 2 trucks collide on highway in Alipurduar

The police have impounded both vehicles and started a probe

Our Correspondent Published 20.04.25, 07:44 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

Two persons died in a road accident in Alipurduar early on Saturday as two trucks collided head-on on the Asian Highway-48.

Two others who suffered serious injuries are admitted to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said one truck carrying iron rods was headed towards Assam while another, loaded with boulders, was coming from the opposite direction. Around 2am, the vehicles collided head-on near Madarihat.

As the news spread, a team from Madarihat police station reached the spot and, along with the locals, brought out the occupants of both the trucks.

Ashim Majumdar, officer-in-charge of the Madarihat police station, said that the driver and the cleaner of the Assam-bound truck died on the spot.

During the investigation, the police learnt that both the deceased were from Kaliachak of Malda district.

Nothing is known about the two others in the other truck, who were severely injured.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for over an hour from 2am.

The police have impounded both vehicles and started a probe.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accident Alipurduar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

LG admits Jammu rebel surge: Deviation from BJP stand of ‘militancy losing steam’

The security forces have succeeded in crushing militancy in the Kashmir Valley but not in Jammu, Sinha told a passing-out parade of police constables in Ganderbal on Friday
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Don't be diverted by their false communal rhetoric.... Let us remain united as Indians

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT