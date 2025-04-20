2 die as 2 trucks collide on highway in Alipurduar

Two persons died in a road accident in Alipurduar early on Saturday as two trucks collided head-on on the Asian Highway-48.

Two others who suffered serious injuries are admitted to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH).

Sources said one truck carrying iron rods was headed towards Assam while another, loaded with boulders, was coming from the opposite direction. Around 2am, the vehicles collided head-on near Madarihat.

As the news spread, a team from Madarihat police station reached the spot and, along with the locals, brought out the occupants of both the trucks.

Ashim Majumdar, officer-in-charge of the Madarihat police station, said that the driver and the cleaner of the Assam-bound truck died on the spot.

During the investigation, the police learnt that both the deceased were from Kaliachak of Malda district.

Nothing is known about the two others in the other truck, who were severely injured.

The accident disrupted traffic on the highway for over an hour from 2am.

The police have impounded both vehicles and started a probe.